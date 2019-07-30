Longtime Iowa music luminaries as well as up-and-coming acts will appear at the ninth-annual Maximum Ames Music Festival, which will be held Sept. 5-8 in downtown Ames.
Festival organizers unveiled the 2019 Maximum Ames Music Festival lineup on Monday. This year’s four-day festival features about 60 acts performing at nine Ames venues.
Performances will cover an expansive range of musical territory, including rock, pop, electronic, jazz and singer-songwriter showcases.
Highlights from this year’s lineup include Gloom Balloon, the high-energy current project of Iowa music mainstay Patrick Tape Fleming; Iowa City indie rock veterans, Halfloves; power-pop masterminds, Miss Christine; and central Iowa acoustic blues master, Matt Woods.
The 2019 Maximum Ames Music Festival will carry on popular MAMF traditions with the Iowa Women of Rock Showcase and the Flavor Basket Pizza Party, which honors beloved Ames musician Charlie Vestal, who performed under the name Flavor Basket before his death in January 2017.
Venues hosting festival performances include the Ames Public Library, The Angry Irishmen, Della Viti, Ames Vinyl Grind, London Underground, Time Out, Ames United Church of Christ, Morning Bell Coffee Roasters and the KHOI Radio studio.
The Maximum Ames Music Festival began in 2010, and the event has drawn diverse, nationally acclaimed performers such as the Zombies, Wanda Jackson, Meat Puppets, Lavender Country and John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats. Last year’s festival featured a livestreamed performance from Ames icon Leslie Hall.
This year’s music festival once again coincides with Ames Pridefest, which will take place in downtown Ames on Sept. 7. Maximum Ames and Ames Pridefest partnered for the first time in 2018, and the organizations decided to work together again this year.
The overlap furthers the Maximum Ames mission of providing a safe, inclusive environment that fosters creativity and understanding through music and art, organizers said.
“We’re confident that every music fan can find something to love in this year’s diverse and adventurous lineup,” said festival organizer Mara Spooner. “As with all previous Maximum Ames Music Festivals, the event will bring together a coalition of artists, business owners, volunteers and music fans that showcases so much of what makes Ames a vital and welcoming community. For those four days in September, we’re turning downtown into Ames Rock City.”
All-weekend passes for the 2019 Maximum Ames Music Festival cost $20 and are available through Midwestix.com.
Tickets for individual performances will be available through the venues hosting the events. Festival organizers will announce the full programming schedule with set times in the coming weeks.
The full list of Maximum Ames Music Festival performers follows (this list is subject to change):
Bryce Kai
Free the Snakes
Lizzy Poppyseed
Jordan Mayland
SLICE, the Celestial Sorcerer
Tione
Pink Kodiak
DJ All Day/All Night
Theyself
Kemble
DJ Elliot James
Morning Sex and the Good Weed
The Fred Love Explosion
Obsidian’s Dream
English
Great Caesar’s Goat
Crash Cuddle
Miss Christine
Dear Rabbit
Gloom Balloon
Wiitch Tiit
Halfloves
Elizabeth Zimmerman
Mark Haugen
Teri Underhill
Levitation
Evelyn Davis
Sleeping Jesus
Kickstart the Sun
Chris Meyers and the Bad Dads
Ghost Town Radio
Mountain Eats Mountain
Gary Behind the Building
Tom Hummer
Chris Patterson
Greenlake
Bleujack
Moonrabbit
Diego Danger
Origami Animals
Equal Parts
Sell the Future
John June Year
Neil McCall/Rogue the Wolf
Googolplexia
Spincer
Jim Coppoc
Mighty Victory
Matt Woods
JinErik and the Offbrands
Marc Bailey
The Host Country
Bitter Canyon
Indigo Monks
The Axolotls
Fat Sky
Ben Schrag and the Cautionaries
Lionessa
Paul Hertz