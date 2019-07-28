A Hazard man was killed late Saturday morning in a collision between a pickup and a train.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m., when a Ford F-150 pickup was attempting to cross railroad tracks east of Sweetwater near the intersection of Highway 2 and Imperial Road in Buffalo County. The train struck the driver’s side of the pickup.

The driver of the truck, Alvin Bauer, 88, of Hazard, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The crash remains under investigation. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Ravenna Fire and Rescue, Burlington Northern Police, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene.