Craig Haynes (49), #82305 was found deceased this afternoon in the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 808 R Street in Lincoln. Haynes, an inmate at the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln (CCC-L), was employed at the hotel. He was assigned there as part of a work release program.

Haynes was sentenced 10- to 12- years out of Lancaster County for driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, false reporting, 3rd degree sexual assault and making terroristic threats. He had a parole hearing set for January of 2020 and a tentative release date of November 11, 2020.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.