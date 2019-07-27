Deetya Raj Bolukonda, a 2nd grade student at Waukee’s Grant Ragan Elementary, was a first place winner in the Iowa Reading Association’s Creative Writing Contest. Deetya got to read her original poem called “My India House” for author Jerry Pallotta on June 25 at the Iowa Reading Association Summer Conference in Ames.

Students from across Iowa enter their original compositions into the contest through their local reading councils. The winners from each grade level, K-12, are recognized at the state conference each summer. For more information on the Iowa Reading Association or the Creative Writing Contest (short stories and poetry), visit www.iowareading.org.