WAPELLO — The potential burden of complying with growing state rules and policies governing children mental health services and the state’s privatized Medicaid program highlighted an otherwise light Louisa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

During their scheduled meeting with county mental health and disabilities director Bobbi Wulf and general assistance director Cyndi Mears, the supervisors learned of some of the challenges being faced in implementing the children’s mental health program under legislation signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year.

While the law established the first children’s mental health program in Iowa, it failed to address a stable funding source. That has left the state’s regional mental health system workers and the counties that provide much of the system’s financial support, wondering about the long term impacts of the new law.

Wulf said regional mental health workers had an opportunity to discuss possible ideas for implementing the children’s mental health program during a recent training session.

“We talked about some of the modifications we are going to have to make this fall,” she said, explaining Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL), the regional mental health program that includes Louisa County, had started the process.

Part of that process will be to establish a separate advisory board that will help guide the SEIL governing board on children mental health services and incorporating those new services into the regional mental health plan.

“We’ll be looking to do all that this fall,” Wulf said, pointing to the July 1 startup date next year to begin offering the children mental health services.

Wulf said the region has been pulling together current mental health providers and area schools to get input into developing the new programs and services.

A key issue in that effort will be funding and the supervisors indicated that was one major drawback with the new legislation. Both supervisor Chris Ball and supervisor Brad Quigley — supervisor Randy Griffin was absent from the meeting — suggested the lack of state funding and continued reliance on county taxpayers to fund the additional services would be a problem.

“You’re taking the same amount of money and trying to fund two different (programs). This is something that needs to be fixed. (It) was not really thought out well,” Quigley said, explaining state leaders needed to resolve the issue.

“Bless their hearts. Thank you Des Moines,” he added.

Wulf said an effort would be launched this fall to educate state officials about the funding problem and seek support from county lobbyists.

“I hope (the state officials) listen,” Ball said.

Meanwhile, the state’s privatization of Medicaid continued to create headaches for providers and local agencies, Wulf reported.

She said the turnover of Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) had created continuing stumbling plots to a smooth operation and delayed payments to providers were creating financial hardships to local providers.

She said Hillcrest Family Services was continuing to operate in the county, but had not signed a contract with Iowa Total Care, the latest MCO to begin operating in the state.

Wulf did say Hillcrest had received a partial payment from another MCO that formerly operated in Iowa, but she indicated providers were feeling the financial pinch from late or partial payments.

In other action, the supervisors approved a Class C liquor license for the Thirsty Camel pending dram insurance coverage.

The board also met with county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt. Roehl indicated the Iowa Department of Transportation planned to open bids on July 30 for repair Iowa Highway 92. The highway was closed earlier this year after a washout destroyed part of the road.

Roehl said he did not know the timetable for completion of the repairs.