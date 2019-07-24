NEW LONDON — An 80’s tribute band with big hair, spandex and their own beer label will perform for Woobies Night of Fire 4, a benefit Woobies, the bar and local hangout at 134 W. Main St., New London, is hosting Saturday to raise funds for New London Fire Department.

Slap ’n’ Tickle of Cedar Rapids will bring an 80’s party to the street dance outside Woobies from 9 p.m. to midnight. Double Play will start the lineup at 6 p.m. Admission is $5. All persons wanting to enter must be age 21 or older.

“They have a very big following,” said New London Fire Dept. Capt. Dave Ackles, of the six-member band that authentically revives “everything from Motley Crue to Whitesnake to Kiss,” according to a description on the group’s Facebook page.

All proceeds, go toward the department’s general equipment fund, are “a big help” to the all-volunteer department of 30 firefighters, according to Ackles. “We operate on a very small budget. Every extra dollar we raise just makes our lives much safer, and safer for the community,” he said.

For example, the department responds to several fires a year including 10-12 grass fires — a result of the combination of being in a rural area, landowners burning off their CRP grass and windy days — and so the department recently purchased all new Wildland Fire Gear to fight those type of conflagrations, along with new helmets.

“Bunker gear is only good for 10 years,” said Ackles. With three firefighters receiving one new set of gear each year, “Boots, pants, coat, helmet, mask, hood, gloves, you are looking at about $2,500 per firefighter,” he said.

Besides a “night of fire,” there will be a day of fun including a car show at 11 a.m. on Main Street with registration at 10:30 a.m. and an entry fee of $5, and an auction, also at 11 a.m., at the fire station. In addition, Saturday’s schedule will include a bags tournament at 2:30 p.m. A Pig Out BBQ food truck will be on site all day and there will be a Traeger grill raffle.