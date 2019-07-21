Twenty Iowa students have been awarded the 2019 Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA) Foundation scholarship, including a Dallas Center student. Scholarship winners will receive $1,500 to continue their health care education at an accredited school of nursing, long-term care or health administration program, or physical/occupational therapy program.

“The IHCA Foundation is committed to helping develop experienced professionals to meet the growing needs of Iowans for long-term care. This scholarship program provides an important opportunity for the scholarship recipients to advance their knowledge and skills in one of the fastest growing professions in the nation,” said Lori Ristau, vice president of strategic communications and media at IHCA. “Receiving an IHCA Foundation scholarship is a significant accomplishment and demonstrates a strong commitment to providing quality long-term care for others.”

Scholarship applicants are evaluated by the IHCA Foundation board of directors based upon the applicant’s experience, recommendations and future educational and career goals in long-term care.

Local scholarship winners include:Dallas Center: Carli Chapman, Spurgeon Manor

The IHCA Foundation is an affiliate of the IHCA, which represents more than 750 Iowa long-term services and supports providers. IHCA Foundation scholarships are made possible by contributions from the John R. and Zelda Z. Grubb Charitable Foundation, Health Purchasing Services (HPSI), the Vetter Foundation, PCPMG Consulting, Access Institute, Inc., the Iowa Society of Post-Acute & Long-Term Care Medicine, Iowa Council of Nurse Leaders and IHCA Regional Chapters.

To learn more about the IHCA Foundation scholarship program, contact Lori Ristau, vice president of strategic communications and media at IHCA, at 800-422-3106.