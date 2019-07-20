Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Jul 20, 2019 at 12:01 AM


DES MOINES – The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2019 semester.


Adel


Annie Collins, Master of Science, Counseling


Ellen Judd, Bachelor of Science, HealthSci: Clinical & Applied


Heather Vasquez, Doctor of Pharmacy


Dawson


Adam Modlin, Master of Arts in Teaching, Secondary Education


Waukee


Maria Comito, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Data Analytics and Marketing


Mayoula Dreesman, Master of Jurisprudence , Compliance and Risk Management


Hallie Edgerly, Doctor of Philosophy, PhD in Educ: Sci Education


Anna Hawkins, Master of Science in Education, Teacher Effectiveness-Prof Dev


Benjamin Mardis, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology


Joseph Piatchek, Bachelor of Arts, Philosophy


Chandra Snicker, Master of Science in Education, Teacher Effectiveness-Prof Dev


Jennifer Woodley, Doctor of Philosophy, Education