July 18

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to a very special Storytime on Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature the moon. Following Storytime, the Lunar and Meteorite Discs will be on display for viewing.

Childbirth Education is from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 18 and 25, at the Boone County Hospital, fourth floor boardroom. Covered topics are childbirth preparation, infant care and breastfeeding. Snacks provided. To register, call the Family Birth Center at (515) 433-8400.

The Boone County Fair will start on Thursday, July 18th and will run through Sunday July 21st. More information can be found at www.boonecountyfairia.com.

The Boone County Fair Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The parade will start on 8th St north of the highschool and head towards the county fairgrounds.

July 19

Ericson Public Library will be holding a drawing on Friday, July 19 at 2 p.m. for a lucky LEGO lover to win the 1,000+ piece LEGO NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander which was built earlier in the month to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Entries can be submitted at the main desk of the library up until the time of the drawing, and everyone is urged to enter.

Ericson Public Library welcomes “Dr. Oxygen” on Friday, July 19 to the library. Dr. Oxygen, a comedic scientist from Omaha, will be bringing science to life with fun, interactive science demonstrations and experiments. Explore the world of science through imagination while actively participating. The kids program is at 3 p.m., and a program for teens and adults will be offered at 4:15 p.m.

July 20

Ericson Pubic Library, in partnership with Des Moines Area Community College, will be showing movies AT DMACC on Saturday, July 20. A popular cartoon space-related movie for kids will be offered at 10 a.m., then a movie about the 1969 moon landing will be shown at 12:30 p.m. The names of the movies can be accessed on the library website calendar at: www.boone.lib.ia.us, and all concessions will be provided.

July 22

Ericson Public Library continues the Scholastic Book Fair ONLINE through Tuesday, July 23. The fair can be accessed on the library’s website at: www.boone.lib.ia.us and the items purchased will be sent to the purchaser’s home. The $3.00 credit earned from reading logs will not be applicable for online book fair sales. All monies earned will support future book fairs.

The second concert of the summer will be held at Ericson Public Library in the north library square on Monday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. when Fat Sky performs. Based in Ames, this jazz-funk trio draws on a myriad of musical influences stemming from the diverse background of its individual members, all while striving to play music that allows for improvisation with drums, bass, and guitar. Participants are urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket, and in the event of rain or excessive heat, the concert will be moved inside.

July 23

Ericson Public Library offers Knit Night on Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m. for knitters, crocheters, and needlecrafters of all skill levels to share items being worked on, help others, and to chat. Never knitted or crocheted? The library can help with that by providing free yarn and needles/crochet hooks to get started. This program meets every Tuesday evening in the first floor Fireplace Room, and feel free to stop at the main desk and let them know if interested in a program for beginning knitters or crocheters.

A “Glow-in-the-Dark Minion Dance Party” will be held at Ericson Public Library on Tuesday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department. Glow sticks will be provided for children and families to enjoy dancing to the music and taking photos with a favorite yellow character that will be visiting.

Ericson Public Library invites teens and adults to “It All Started with…The Big Bang!” on Tuesday, July 23 at 6:30 p.m. Reminisce and revisit the beginning of the beloved sitcom that premiered in 2007 while watching the first episode, then play a game of “Rock, Paper, Scissors, Lizard, Spock!” Bring your “A” game (Sheldon would) and win a prize.

July 24

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Storytime on Wednesday, July 24 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature aliens.

Outer Space Makerspace” will be held on Wednesday, July 24 from 3 - 5 p.m. in the Children’s Department at Ericson Public Library. This drop-in program for children in grades 1 - 5 will be investigating extraterrestrial life and Area 51.

The Anime/Manga Group will meet on Wednesday, July 24 at 4 p.m. in the second floor Meeting Room of the Ericson Public Library. All tweens and teens are invited to watch the ongoing anime series, play with the 3-D Doodler pens, and eat ramen.

July 25

The Boone County Hospital Board Finance Committee will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, in the Hospital Boardroom. That meeting will be followed by The Boone County Hospital Board of Trustees who will meet at 8:00 a.m. in the Hospital Boardroom.

The fifth annual Mike Scheuermann Memorial Golf Tournament is at 9 a.m. on July 25, at Cedar Pointe Golf Course. Fee is $100 per person and includes three meals, green fees, cart and participant group. To register, log on to www.boonehospital.com.

Ericson Public Library invites children of all ages to attend Storytime at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25 in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature aliens.

Teens and adults, ever wonder what it’s like to visit other planets? Join Science Center of Iowa at Ericson Public Library on Thursday, July 25 at 3 p.m. for “Outer Space Odyssey.” Follow the amazing journey of the Voyager spacecraft, see cool images they have taken, and attempt some out-of-this-world experiments. This program will be held in the second floor Meeting Room.