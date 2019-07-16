City of Adel implements Water Watch

During the recent and forecasted hot and dry weather, the City of Adel has experienced high water demands.

As a result, the City is implementing a Water Watch effective July 12, 2019, which is the first stage of conservation under the City’s Water Conservation Plan approved in 2017.

The Watch does not apply to Xenia Rural Water customers.

The City encourages residents to limit outside watering. For example, water your lawn between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., as evaporation takes away the majority of watering during the hotter daytime hours.

If this voluntary stage is unsuccessful, and if the weather continues to worsen, the City may need to move to the next stage of the Water Conservation Plan.

Waukee Water Department encourages odd-even irrigation schedule during summer months

During the hot months of the year, it becomes more challenging to manage water usage peaks as many Waukee residents have irrigation systems or other watering methods for their lawns and gardens. Des Moines Water Works recommends a summer irrigation odd-even watering schedule to help balance high-demand times. The Waukee Water Department encourages businesses and residents to use this schedule during the summer so that water capacity issues do not occur. If residents have a programmable irrigation meter, please consider resetting the watering schedule to the odd-even version based on house number. Those who manually water lawns or gardens should consider the schedule as well.

Even-numbered addresses are encouraged to water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Odd-numbered addresses are encouraged to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Watering is not recommended on Mondays or during the hottest part of the day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Looking to save a little on the water used for watering grass/plants or filling a pool? Portable irrigation meters are available for purchase through the City. Water used with an irrigation meter is only charged for water usage; sewer charges are credited back to the utility account as the outdoor water does not enter the sewer system.