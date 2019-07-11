Leadership Nebraska City is now accepting applications for Class 15.

LNC encourages those interested in further developing positive leadership skills as well as expanding knowledge of our community to apply.

Applications will be due by 5 p.m. Friday, July 31.

Class size will be limited to up to 10 adults. Attendance at the nine full-day sessions is a requirement for graduation from this program.

Each full-day session will be take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. The session schedule is as follows:



Sept. 12: Mandatory Skills Development Training Retreat;

Oct. 10: Economy: Business and Industry;

Nov. 14: Education;

Dec. 12: Agriculture, Energy and Environment;

Jan. 9, 2020: Wellness and Human Services

Feb. 13: Local Government and Emergency Services;

March 12: Mandatory State Government;

April 9: Tourism: Art, Culture and Recreation; and

May 14: Communication, Boards and Passing the Torch Ceremony.



Participants must meet all of the requirements described in the application.

Participants will develop and implement a class project, working together as a group, requiring additional time outside the scheduled day sessions.

All applicants are encouraged to add the session dates to your calendar to avoid scheduling conflicts prior to completing this application.

If a conflict is evident, LNC recommends and applicant postpone his or her application until the next program year.

Participants must assist in coordinating a session for the following class during the years 2020-2021.

Tuition is $300 per participant. A portion will be used for participant supplies and materials and a portion will go toward the class project.

Full payment must be received prior to the first session.

If you have questions, contact leadershipnebraskacity@gmail.com. Scholarships are available.