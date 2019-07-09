The celebration of Independence Day brings to mind our nation’s beginnings.

We remember the desire of founding fathers and mothers to establish a land free of monarchy and dictatorship from abroad. Initial acts of defiance of a king involved becoming free from taxation that benefited the royals and took away from the people’s ability to build their own new communities.

This is still a struggle that we face across the country as we want a strong economy but also want to ensure everyone has a chance to earn a living that supports their families while constructing systems and infrastructure necessary for all to experience freedom.

As our nation continues to grow and expand to meet new challenges of our time, we can continue to be framers of the next century.

In Iowa we have a marvelous opportunity to promote policies and strategies impacting our loved ones through the early caucus. Getting involved with campaign organizers for the next election cycle is positive action for the future.

Consider joining the Peace, Healing, and Community group at the Burlington Library 6 p.m. Thursday to find out what is happening behind the scenes of the campaign process, what is important to many of the candidates, and how you can be involved right here, at home.

Catherine Benitz, Burlington