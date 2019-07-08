The Pufferbilly Days Steering Committee is happy to announce Jim Turbes as Grand Marshal for the 2019 Pufferbilly Days Parade.

Jim Turbes has worked for KWBG Radio in Boone for almost 30-years, beginning in October 1989. He joined the station when they were preparing to move from studios in the Livery to Citizens Bank (now U.S. Bank), and now at their new location, 824 Keeler Street. Jim has been News Director during that time and has also been on air, conducting interviews and doing remote broadcasts. Jim was elected to the Boone City Council and served 12-years as a council member at large. He continues to serve on the City’s Family Resource Center Governance Board, the Child Care Junction Board of Directors and is also a member of the Boone County Endowment Board.

Jim has been married to his wife Becky for 41-years. Becky is a Registered Nurse, graduating from the Nursing Program at DMACC-Boone Campus and has worked for the Boone County Hospital since 1992. Jim and Becky have two children, Chris and Jamie. Chris works for Fareway Stores, Incorporated as a truck driver. Jamie is married to Ryan Sitterle and works at DMACC-Boone Campus as the Bookkeeper. Jim and Becky have two grandsons, Miles and Mack Sitterle.

The 2019 Pufferbilly Days™ Parade will start at 9:30am on Saturday morning, September 7, at its usual Hancock Drive location. It will make its way north on Story Street into downtown Boone, before heading west on 8th Street. Pufferbilly Days runs from September 6-8. For more information about events and registration, go to www.pufferbillydays.com.