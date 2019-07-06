The Pioneer girls’ and boys’ golf fundraiser will be Saturday, Aug. 10 at Wildwood Golf Course.

The event is a four-person scramble which starts with registration at 9:30 a.m., followed by golf action at 10 a.m.

Cost for a team is $125. A meal and a golf cart are included.

Prizes and cash payouts will be features of the tournament. For more information about the Pioneer golf fundraiser, visit Wildwood Golf Course at 1101 Wildwood Ln., or call 402-873-3661.