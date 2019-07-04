ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies. Some agencies do not differentiate between arrests and citations.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

9:21 a.m.: 715 Oak St. Brynn Kathryn Boche, 24, 55 Midtown Lane: possession of drug paraphernalia.

12:32 p.m.: Central Avenue and Market Street. Cabel James Witte, 21, 1504 Jefferson St.: driving while barred.

1:07 p.m.: 225 S. Third St. Margarita Marie Nichols, 55, 408 S. Seventh St.: possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:45 p.m.: 2760 Mount Pleasant St. Crystal Marlene Timmerman, 27, 200 East South Street, Mount Pleasant: driving while suspended.

5:40 p.m.: 3001 Winegard Drive. Michael Eugene Price III, 29, 10113 S. Bensley Ave., Chicago: failure to appear.

9:49 p.m.: 2228 Madison Ave. Joshua Alan Claeys, 34, 14876 Washington Road Lot 178, West Burlington: warrants for domestic abuse assault and violation of a no contact order.

Wednesday

12:01 a.m.: U.S. 61. Chad Clayton Stewart, 44, 718 Hedge Ave.: operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

1:12 a.m.: Sixth and Franklin streets. Timothy Alan Brown, 39, 914 N. Fourth St.: failure to appear.

WEST BURLINGTON

Tuesday

4:47 p.m.: 306 E. Agency Road. John Ansel Auburn Jr., 18, homeless: fifth-degree theft.

Wednesday

1:45 a.m.: 611-27 W. Van Weiss Boulevard. Jacob Eugene Reighard, 27, same address: trespass.

FORT MADISON

Tuesday

9:43 p.m.: Fort Madison. Michaela Marie Davolt, 55, Fort Madison: domestic abuse assault.

Wednesday

2:45 a.m.: 100 block of Second Street. Joshua Charles Corcoran, 37, Fort Madison: warrant for failure to appear.

3:06 a.m.: 1900 block of Avenue L. Quinlan Travis Lozano, 20, 1916 Avenue L: underage consumption and interference with official acts.

LEE COUNTY

Tuesday

12:52 p.m.: 118 Dewey Ave., Donnellson. David Eugene Benjamin, 45, Donnellson: violation of a no contact order.

4:36 p.m.: Linn County jail, Cedar Rapids. Kristofer Charles Johnson, 20, Cedar Rapids: violation of probation.

6:15 p.m.: Boulevard Road and Main Street, Keokuk. Justin Daniel Spurgeon, 30, Carthage, Illinois: warrant for violation of probation.

LOUISA COUNTY

Tuesday

12:30 p.m.: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office. Dennis Frank Gullion, 36, Davenport: warrant for failure to appear.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

Saturday

No time given.: No location given. Billie J. Dunn, 20, West Point, Illinois: warrant for failure to appear.

Sunday

No time given.: No location given. Jennifer L. Lemmer, 24, Bowen, Illinois: domestic battery.

CRIME WATCH

Reports are taken directly from the daily logs of area law enforcement agencies.

BURLINGTON

Tuesday

3:04 p.m.: 1400 block of Smith Street. Disorderly conduct.

3:24 p.m.: 900 block of North Ninth Street. Burglary of motor vehicle.

6:09 p.m.: 900 block of Denmark Street. Disorderly conduct.

6:17 p.m.: 1600 block of Osborn Street. Theft.

7:09 p.m.: Great River Christian School, 426 Harrison Ave. Fight.

7:14 p.m.: Stone Gardens, 2312 Valley St. Disorderly conduct.

8:57 p.m.: 500 block of South Adams Street. Theft.

9:55 p.m.: 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive. Assault.

FORT MADISON

Tuesday

5:09 p.m.: 2500 block of Avenue J. Burglary.

8:28 p.m.: 2000 block of 330th Avenue. Theft.

MOUNT PLEASANT

Tuesday

6:54 a.m.: 800 block of North Palm Avenue. Theft.

SALEM

Tuesday

6:47 a.m.: 100 block of South Maple Street. Theft.

5:14 p.m.: 300 block of South Main Street. Theft.