On Friday, June 28, hundreds gathered at the Hamilton Funeral Home to honor five veterans and a veteran’s spouse. Then the procession moved to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Candy Brown, Regent, Iowa State Society Daughters of the American Colonists, was on hand for both ceremonies.

The following were laid to rest with full military honors:Verl Anderson: Born on Dec. 11, 1923, Anderson served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He worked for the U.S. Post Office before he died on March 25, 2002, at age 78.

Howard Duncan: Born on Dec. 21, 1921, in Bagley, Duncan served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded a Purple Heart. He worked for Iowa Prosthetics and later at Western International, as a forklift operator. He died on Dec. 15, 2005, at age 84.

Larry Gardner: Born Dec. 22, 1962, in Des Moines, Gardner served in the U.S. Army and worked for the U.S. Post Office. He died at age 40, on Dec. 18, 2003.

Victor Sundberg: Born on Aug. 4, 1921, in Sioux City, Sundberg served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He died June 30, 2018, at age 86.

John “Jack” Thiel: Born Dec. 20, 1933, in Nebraska, Thiel served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the U.S. Post Office and was a greenskeeper at the Des Moines Country Club in retirement. He died on Jan. 3, 2002, at age 68.

Nettie Hines: Born Feb. 7, 1909, Hines was married to Raymond Hines, a U.S. Army veteran. Hines, who died May 3, 2002, at age 91, was interred next to her husband.

Hamilton’s Funeral Home partnered with the Missing in America Project (MIAP), a national nonprofit that locates, identifies and inters the unclaimed ashes of American veterans, to host the services. Candy Brown has received her training and is now a MIAP volunteer.