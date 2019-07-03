Members of the Nevada High School Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th class reunion in June. Pictured are (front row, from left) Judy Ackerman, Paula Valline Wakefield, Lynn Ray Fry, Claudette Corbin Staab, Jim Stoeffler, Stacie Wilkening Severson, Nancy Stone Klug, Cyndie Burnett Heintz, Ed Ballentine, Nancy Schuler Bear; (second row) Lana Stone Gogerty, Joanne Ruggles Stark, Trudy Howard Myers, Pat Wilson Long, Craig Miller, Charlene Banks Dempsey, Steve Brodie, Keith Severson, Rick Williams, Mark Wilson, Deb Gerlach Rasmusson, Fran Runneals Dunshee, Sherman Bullock, Carl Stromberg; (third row) Rita McIntire Myers, Carol Brooks Griffieon, Susan Loan Hoffman, Kathy Fitzgerald Huse, Bruce McCutcheon, Diane Bryant Vasey, Diane Schaeffer, Anne Giles Coffman, Ron Stefani; (fourth row) John Dempsey, Mark Myers, Tom Hale, Marvin Allie, Roger Snyder, Clark Melohn, Randy Wissler Mitchell, John Miller, Mike Myers, Dan Heintz, Rhonda Thompson Anderson, Kyle Krebs, David Casebolt, Debi Ledbetter Covington; (fifth row) Steve Schneider, Linda McIntire Mousel, Ken Kuhn, Kristie Sorenson Whitmore, Ron Day, Susan Anderson Whipp, Bruce Cockshoot, Jim Roberts, Alan McHose, Alan Huse, Mark Toot and Bob Buck. Photo Contributed