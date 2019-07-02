School board candidate filing will not begin until Aug. 26, but one man already has announced his intent to run for a spot on the Burlington School Board.

Keith Turrill, 58, a 24-year resident of Burlington, has garnered the 50 signatures required to file as a candidate, and he plans to seek even more ahead of the Sept. 19 filing deadline.

Four seats — now held by Bryan Bross, Heather Brueck, Deborah Hatteburg and Marlis Robberts — are up for election this year. Turrill's decision to run for one of them arose over concerns about how the school board has dealt with staff contracts following sweeping changes made to Iowa's collective bargaining laws in 2017, which stripped public employees of many of their collective bargaining rights.

"There's a lot of problems with the school board between the Chapter 20 issue and the employee contracts going back to 2017. I believe that is a critical issue," Turrill, who is retired, told The Hawk Eye Monday. "The fact that the Chapter 20 change was voted for by a former school board member who is now a state senator (Tom Greene) bothers me even more."

While governing boards throughout the state were given the option to keep many permissive items in employee contracts, save for health insurance, the Burlington School Board was among many to shift all items but base wage out of contracts and into employee handbooks.

Turrill's stance on employee contracts is in line with that of board members Dean Vickstrom and Tom Courtney, who have been in the minority when it comes to voting on matters related to employee contracts and handbooks.

Turrill also said he feels further efforts need to be made to ensure school safety, such as increasing the presence of school resource officers.

"I think we need to increase use of school resource officers and school resource personnel to deal with violent situations and behavioral problems," Turrill said. "I am not a fan of arming teachers. I think that will just make the situation more dangerous."

The school district now has two school resource officers. One is stationed at Burlington High School, and the other splits her time between the two middle schools. The district pays for about 75 percent of those officers' salary and wages during the school year, using about $125,000 in dropout prevention funds. Burlington police officers not on the district's payroll make routine patrols around the elementary buildings on a daily basis, but they are not on-site in the schools throughout the day.

"I think we need a school resource officer at every school any time that it is open, including elementary schools," Turrill said.

He also feels the district's loss of students through open enrollment — which costs the district millions of dollars each year — needs to be further examined by garnering feedback from the community, both through anonymous surveys and public meetings held specifically to discuss the issue.

"We need a very direct and open conversation with the citizens of Burlington as to why they're open enrolling out, and I don't think that has happened yet," Turrill said.

In 2018, the district entered a $4,000 contract with an analytical start-up, Steff 7 Solutions, to survey 339 people, the majority of whom were staff members, about what might be driving people to open enroll out of the district. Turrill feels that survey did not offer enough anonymity to staff.

Turrill also said he feels further consideration should have been made before the board approved the hiring of Jennifer Krieger-Coen, Superintendent Pat Coen's wife, for the position of associate principal at BHS.

Turrill was born in Waterbury, Connecticut. He went on to live in Rochester, New York, and then Ohio before moving to Burlington in 1995, when his career with General Electric brought him here.

He has three children and seven grandchildren. While his children are now grown, six of his grandchildren are students within the Burlington School District, their ages ranging from kindergarten to 10th grade.

He is a member of Zion United Church of Christ and has been involved with Iowa Welcomes its Immigrant Neighbors (IowaWINs), a Mount Pleasant-based organization that has worked extensively to assist Midwest Precast Concrete employees and families who were impacted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in May 2018.

HOW TO RUN

Iowans wanting to run for their local school board must acquire the necessary number of signatures before filing as a candidate. The first day of filing will be Aug. 26, with the deadline being Sept. 19. Nomination papers are available at the school secretary's office, the county auditor's office and on the secretary of state's website.

Those who file as a candidate but wish to withdraw must do so by Sept. 24.

School board elections will take place Nov. 5.

To be eligible, candidates must be U.S. citizens, Iowa residents and at least 18 years old.