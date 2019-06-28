It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

June 19, 2019

A 32 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief 4th degree.

A 30 year old Grimes resident was arrested on a warrants for failure to appear on the original charge of driving while barred.

A 35 year old male Minburn resident was arrested on a warrant for domestic abuse assault.

A 27 year old female Winterset resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of theft 4th degree.

June 21, 2019

A multi car motor vehicle accident occurred at Hwy 141 and Hwy 169. The accident involved five drivers. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital for complaint of pain from the collision. No other injuries reported. At the time of the accident there was very thick fog and low visibility. One of the other drivers was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield the right of way.

A 32 year old male Waukee resident was arrested for violation of probation on the original charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

A 46 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation.

A 30 year old male Woodward resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 3rd degree.

A 45 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of controlled substance 1st offense.

A two vehicle accident was reported on Hwy 169 near the Interstate 80 interchange. Driver one was stopped and was waiting to turn onto the eastbound Interstate 80 entrance ramp. Driver two advised that he was distracted by talking on his cell phone and struck vehicle one from behind. No injuries were reported. Estimated damage to vehicle two is $2,000 and vechicle one’s estimate is $1,500.

June 22, 2019

A 31 year old male Perry resident was arrested for OWI and cited for failure to maintain control.

A 20 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 3rd Degree.

A one vehicle accident was reported on T Ave. The driver possibly fell asleep and lost control of the vehicle in the east ditch. The driver then tried to correct this and lost control, crossing the highway and entering the west ditch, coming to a stop down into a timber area. No injuries reported. Estimated damage to the vehicle is $7,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported on 230th St. The driver stated he fell asleep and when he awoke he slammed on his breaks, causing him to slide into the ditch and strike a MidAmerican utility pole, causing it to snap off. No injuries were reported. The estimated damage to the vehicle is $ 4,000 and the damage to the pole is estimated at $4,000. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

June 23, 2019

A deer versus vehicle accident was reported on Hwy 6. No injuries reported. Estimated damage to the vehicle is $5,000.

A 23 year old Adel resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original arrest for driving under suspension.

A 21 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving while license is denied or revoked and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 22 year old Midlothian, IL resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

A 23 year old Whiting, IN resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

A 49 year old male Adel resident was arrested for OWI 1st offense.

June 25, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported on Wildwood Dr. The driver lost traction and went into the south ditch at the curve, striking a tree. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.