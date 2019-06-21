The governor’s office has set Aug. 6 as the date for the special election for the Iowa House District 46 seat, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Heddens.

Heddens, who served nine terms in the Legislature, stepped down from the post after being appointed to the Story County Board of Supervisors on June 16. The district represents the 2nd and 4th wards in Ames.

The Iowa Democratic Party will issue a Call to Convention to choose the party’s nominee, but a date for that to happen hadn’t been determined as of late Friday afternoon.

As of Friday, Ames school board member Jamet Colton, Ames City Council member Amber Corrieri and former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn have announced that they are seeking the party’s nomination for the seat. So far, no Republicans have announced they are running for the seat.

There will not be a primary for the nominations in the special election. The winner will serve the remainder of Heddens’ unexpired term.

House District 46, the Ames-based seat is heavily Democratic, voting 57 percent to 33 percent in favor of Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016. Democrat Fred Hubbell, runner-up in the 2018 gubernatorial race, carried it by an even wider 65 percent to 32 percent over incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.