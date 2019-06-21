MOUNT PLEASANT — Bob Tribby American Legion Post 58 in Mount Pleasant will host a celebration honoring the 100th anniversary of the founding of the American Legion.

The free program will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Veterans Hall, 103 S. Jackson St., Mount Pleasant.

All eight past and present Henry County American Legion posts will be recognized; historical memorabilia will be displayed and refreshments will be served.

The 100th American Legion National Convention in 2018 kicked off a 15-month commemoration to honor the organization’s first century of service.

Bob Tribby Sr. was the first Mount Pleasant solider killed in France during World War I.

For more information, call Pat White at (319) 385-4983.