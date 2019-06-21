For the first time in Ames’ history, a sprint distance triathlon will be held at Ada Hayden Heritage Park. The inaugural event is scheduled for Sunday, June 30, beginning at 8 a.m. at Ada Hayden.

After the Hickory Grove Triathlon in Colo was cancelled this year due to the lake used for the swimming portion being drained, there was a motivation to get the race to Ames.

“The race director and I have long had a vision for Ames hosting an outdoor triathlon. It literally is the perfect place,” said Tim Fencl, Ames Triathlon committee member. “Ames is such an active community, and this is a great addition to the already vibrant fitness community we have in front of us.”

The event consists of a 500-meter swim, 15.5-mile bike ride, and 3.1-mile run — all taking place in or around Ada Hayden. The triathlon is sanctioned by USA Triathlon. The event will also include an Aquabike (swim and bike) and a Duathlon (run, bike, run) for athletes who are unable to run or swim.

“Anyone with a moderate level of fitness, in any or all of the disciplines, has the ability to complete this,” Fencl said.

With a week to go until the competition, there are over 225 participants signed up to compete.

The course is also para-athlete friendly, meaning athletes with physical, visual and intellectual disabilities are able to compete. These athletes can compete individually, or with the assistance of an able-bodied athlete.

The Ames Triathlon currently has at least one para-athlete registered.

Jim Andersen is an experienced triathlete who will be completing the event with a para-athlete. Andersen represents myTEAM TRIUMPH, a nonprofit program that pairs able bodied athletes (“Angels”) with para-athletes (“Captains”) for 5Ks, half marathons and marathons, and triathlons.

“I’ve done enough races and it was all fun, but why not give a challenged athlete a chance?” Andersen said. “There’s so many out there that don’t know they have the opportunity to go run a 5k around Ada Hayden or do a triathlon.”

Andersen will pull his captain in a raft for the swim, pull an attached cart while biking, and push a cart during the run. He has been training for the event by adding weights to the cart during his running and biking training, and pulling a kayak to train for the swim.

The triathlon was granted a waiver to the no swim rule in place at the park. This waiver is for race day only, and swimming is not allowed any other time.

The triathlon has been made possible through donations and volunteers from the Ames community. Ames businesses have become involved through volunteering, sponsorships and door prize donations for the athletes on race day.

Volunteers of all ages are needed during the weekend. Volunteers assist with water stations, traffic control, directions during the races, handing out medals at the finish, and cleanup.

Athletes and volunteers are still able to register for the event or sign up to volunteer by visiting: www.amestriathlon.com