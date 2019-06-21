The last person being sought in last summer's home invasion and sexual assault of an elderly woman in Kelley is in custody after being arrested late Friday at a home in Jewell, the Story County Sheriff's Office said.

Jacob Jimenez, 18, was arrested just before 5:30 p.m. after a tip from a confidential informant led investigators to the residence in Jewell, the sheriff's office said.

He was being held in the Story County Jail on charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, willful injury, two counts of second-degree theft and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

He was the last of three people being sought in the case to be arrested.

Manuel Balderas, 20, was arrested earlier this month by Des Moines police after a tip led police to a Burger King on the city's southeast side where Balderas was eating.

The other suspect, Luis Cruz, was arrested last month in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Balderas and Cruz face smilar charges in the case.

The three men are accused of entering a Kelley home at about 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. An 82-year-old woman reported that she was confronted by three men who entered her home uninvited and assaulted her.

Authorities say the woman was sprayed in the face with a chemical substance, causing her to temporarily lose her sight. She was also struck in the face and head, and was sexually assaulted, authorities said.

The men also are accused of taking property in excess of $1,000 from the woman's home.

The men the went to a second home in Kelly where they are accused of stealing property in excess of $1,500, and a 1998 Cadillac DeVille. The car was recovered the following day.

Sheriff's Office Capt. Nick Lennie has said the crimes were not random and that the victims were known to one of the defendants.