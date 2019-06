The 5&V Outdoor Cinema will continue its summer season of showing family-friendly films June 28.

The temporary theater on the side of Drake Hardware and Software at Fifth and Valley streets, hosted by Downtown Partners, will feature a screening of “Turbo” at about dusk, with activities to start around 8 p.m.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the movie. Popcorn, snacks and drinks will be available.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted.