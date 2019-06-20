Freedom for Youth Ministries Freedom Quest team will be holding a free event at McHose Park this Thursday, June 20.

The event will feature a grill-out, inflatables, games, crafts, Bible time and more. The event’s run time is 5:00-7:30 and is completely free to everyone.

Freedom Quest is a traveling ministry based out of Des Moines which will be visiting communities in Iowa throughout the summer.

The freedom quest event will come to Boone a second time on July 18th.

According to a press release by Freedom for Youth ministries, the goal of this event and the others throughout the summer is to build relationships and partner with members of the community in hopes of opening a youth center for young people to attend programs year round.

Freedom for Youth Ministries hopes these programs can help local youth learn the values of faith, education, employment and leadership.