I thought last week was my last article but I guess I’m writing one more time.

We had a great turnout as usual at our Monday potluck. As I mentioned last week, Joe Kooiker, manager of the Story County’s ditch and park vegetation, was our guest speaker. Two of his summer interns were with him, and they had just been out collecting a variety of plants from the county roadsides. He showed us each plant and explained why they were either good for ditch vegetation or a noxious weed. (This was helpful to me since I had recently gotten into some poison ivy.)

Kooiker’s department is responsible for most of the Story County’s ditches, as well as all of the county parks. Their office works out of the Engineers Office, but their shop is located west of town where the sheriff’s office has a shooting range. They remove the noxious weeds and replant flowers and new ground cover to about 50 miles each year.

Their plantings include several kinds of milkweed plants which we used to think was just a weed. We have recently learned how important they are to our butterflies, so all counties are replanting them.

He showed us the green mix that they use when reseeding a hillside. It is actually just ground up newspapers soaked in water, green coloring, glue and the seed. This mixture makes things grow quickly to stop erosion.

Since this was my last day to be president of the senior board, they presented me with a lovely flower arrangement and some food and gas money for my much-needed vacation. Thanks to all of you who have attended all 108 Monday potlucks since I started in 2010, and I hope you will continue to support activities at the Center for years to come.