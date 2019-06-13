Nevada Rotary

The noon meeting was called to order on June 5 by President Sara Clausen. Rotarians donated happy dollars as they told of special events in their lives. Lynn Scarlett reported on events happening in Nevada and Mark Cahill gave a rundown of the current markets.

Rob Bacon led the group in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Rod Biensen played the “Caisson Song.” He followed that with the “Welcome Song” for our guest speaker.

Bernie Stephenson announced that June 10 would be the 13th year Nevada Rotary would honor the Nevada teachers. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the high school commons. Gelato will be served.

President Clausen asked for members to volunteer to fill committee positions on the new satellite club initiative. The new group would begin in the fall.

A program was presented by Madison Kuhn, program specialist with YSS. Madison works with Teens Against Human Trafficking. She presents awareness programs at high schools and junior highs in the area. Human trafficking is considered modern-day slavery that involves force, fraud or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act.

Nevada Kiwanis

Thirty members were present on June 4. We had four officers for the coming year from the Key Club. Former member Brian Schaeffer was also a guest.

Donna will have the invocation next week. Bill Holstine will have it the following week. Bill Holstine and Phil will be greeters next week. The following week will be Mike Pash and Donna.

Marc’s name was drawn but he was not present. Next week is $20.

Fact of the Week – We all know June 6 is D-Day. The D stands for day. The military in World War II used that terminology.

Greg introduced Sara Merritt, who is the education director for Reiman Gardens. She talked about this year’s theme games.

Help is needed for Food for Thought during part of the summer on Mondays and Wednesdays. Jody will have a sign-up sheet next week

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 AM at Gatherings. Like us on Facebook!

P.E.O.

Judy Chance and Claire Hall, delegates from Chapters AM and NE, Nevada, attended the 127th Convention of Iowa State Chapter P.E.O., held June 1 and 2 in Des Moines. With the theme, “The Gift of P.E.O.,” Kate Raun, Norwalk, presided over 750 delegates and visitors. Twenty chapters from eastern Iowa served as hostess group for the convention. Also attending were Pat Petersen and Judi Twedt from Chapter AM.

Nevada Golden K Kiwanis

• Nevada Golden K Kiwanis met with President Bob Collins calling the meeting to order on May 28, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Invocation was from Darrell Staley and music was led by Mary Pevestorf and Bev Packard.

Steve Skaggs from the Main Street Nevada committee was our speaker. Nevada is currently applying to Main Street Iowa to be accepted into the program. The group is made up of volunteers and a steering committee to get people engaged in community growth through new businesses and jobs. Their presentation focuses on Design, Organization, Promotion and Economic Vitality. We wish them luck with their application and presentation for the future of Main Street Nevada.

Our group is still collecting shoes. The last meeting of the school year for K-Kids had 43 in attendance, treated to donuts. Thanks to Kristi Kenealy for her leadership and to the Golden K members who helped. Twenty-one members responded to roll call. Mary Ann Roegner won the 50/50 drawing and Leland Roegner closed with some humor.

• Twenty-five members met On June 4. Judi Twedt gave the invocation, followed by singing.

Leland Roegner introduced our speaker, Imelda Mata, an exchange student from Mozambique. She is finishing her senior year at Nevada High School. She had a very informative slide show and started by telling the symbolism of their flag. Her country received its independence from Portugal in 1975. There are 45 languages spoken, but Portuguese is the official language. She also talked about family, food, friends and school (public and private).

Darrell Staley reported that we have shipped over two thousand pounds of shoes from our shoe drives. Twenty-five members answered to roll call and we helped Bev Packard celebrate her birthday. Mary Pevestorf won the 50/50 drawing and Leland closed with some Old Proverbs humor.