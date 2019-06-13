Submitted by Chief Gerry Stoll, Huxley Police Chief

May 16: Officer responded to a dog bite at the 100 block of Race Street. A dog belonging to a Cambridge couple bit the victim while she was jogging. The dog owner could not verify that the dogs were up to date on any shots. Story County Animal Control was notified, and the dogs were under a ten-day quarantine. Victim sought medical treatment for her wounds and was cared for and released at an urgent care.

May 30: Officer received a theft complaint at the Methodist Church. A female had taken several recyclable cans from an outdoor bin on the parking lot of the church. The female, a 19-year-old Huxley woman, was located and brought to the PD. The church declined charges and the cans were returned.

Officers received 21 calls for service for the month and had a total of 51 contacts — nine traffic stops were made with one resulting in a citation. There were 7.25 hours used for investigations or answering calls for service and officers provided 95.5 hours of general patrol.