The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, June 11, and took the following actions:
Heard a presentation from John Dageford, southeast Nebraska manager for Windstream, about proposed plans to bring high-speed internet to rural residents of Otoe County.
The board took no action on the presentation during the meeting;
Declared a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado HD pickup truck as surplus and authorized County Roads Superintendent Jon Brinkman to sell the vehicle; and
Passed a resolution authorizing a change to County Resolution 9-55 to allow limited wildlife trapping in Otoe County right of ways to control the beaver population.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse in Nebraska City.
