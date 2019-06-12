The plan is to paint 12 homes after Labor Day at no charge to the home owner.

The search for houses to paint for the 27th annual Paint-A-Thon has officially started.

Five hundred homes have been coated with 8,000 gallons of paint since the annual event began in 1993, when a customer of Two Rivers Bank brought to the staff a news clipping about the concept.

Jim O’Neill, now retired from the bank, is the Paint-A-Thon coordinator. He has spearheaded the program every year with the assistance of Renee Zaiser.

“It’s phenomenal for our community,” said Mayor Shane McCampbell, who announced the 2019 event at a press conference Tuesday with local media.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to be part of this program,” said Matt Shinn, the Two Rivers Bank president.

The plan is for volunteers to put a fresh coat of paint, at no charge, on 11 homes in Burlington and West Burlington and one in Mediapolis.

Homeowners who meet certain requirements will be selected. The program helps veterans, single parents, elderly, disabled or low-income residents.

Community Action of Southeast Iowa helps identify recipients.

Starting today, homeowners wanting to have their house on the list can pick up an application. They also may be nominated by another individual.

Applications are available at Two Rivers Bank and Trust, Diamond Vogel, and Community Action of Southeast Iowa. They must be completed by July 12.

Every year, Diamond Vogel has donated the paint. Volunteers used about 200 gallons of paint in 2018.

“We use our top quality paint, stain and caulking compound,” said Nick Wittenmeyer, manager of the local store. “The backbone of the project is the volunteers,” he noted.

Once the home is selected, the homeowner(s) will go to Diamond Vogel to choose their paint colors. They have a variety of choices available, from bold colors with fancy names to plain white.

Thirty teams of about 500 volunteers are needed to paint the houses. Team leaders will meet two separate times to organize their volunteers and be assigned a home.

The painters will begin their work the day after Labor Day, on Sept. 3, with all jobs needing to be completed by Sept. 7. Once finished, there will be a picnic for volunteers and home owners from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sept 7 at the Eagles Club in Burlington.

Anyone interested in volunteering or having their house painted can contact O’Neill at (319) 572-1176 or (319) 753-9100.