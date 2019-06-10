The Iowa 4-H Foundation has announced the Boone recipients from over 100 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $115,000. Recipients accepted their awards on Sunday, June 2 at the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony held in the Scheman Building at Iowa State University. Over 400 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 50 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.

From Boone Countyy this year, Lance Longhorn, McKayla Dozier and Landra Reece are this year’s three recipients.

Longhorn plans to attend Iowa State University this fall to major in electrical engineering. His future goals are to develop hardware for a large scale computer company. He credits his experiences with the Iowa 4-H program for giving him confidence to speak out and teach others.

“4-H has influenced my college choice as well as my educational, career, and personal goals by encouraging me to present the first ever computer that I built. From that point I realized that I could continue my passion for computers by doing an education presentation on how a computer runs and the parts of a computer,” said Longhorn.

Dozier is looking forward to attending Iowa State University this coming fall to major in animal science. With a strong passion for the cattle industry, she has been involved in her county on the Boone County Beef Committee, Cattleman’s Association, and as a junior fair board member. With interests in genetics and reproduction, she is excited for her future adventure at Iowa State.

“4-H has taught me to push myself outside of my comfort zone, make new friends, and get involved with others,” said Dozier; a nine year member of the Westside Hustlers 4-H club. “Anything to do with cattle and to gain knowledge would be my ideal sense of adventure.”

Reece is currently a sophomore attending Drake University double majoring in environmental science and law, politics, and society. Her future goals are to act as a conservation officer for the Iowa DNR and to become involved in policy and lobbying for environmental law in state and federal government systems.

“I can say with full certainty that 4-H definitely had an impact on where I am now and who I am now. I learned I was interested in and passionate about [environmental science and politics] through 4-H experiences and opportunities,” said Reece. “4-H also taught me to have a heart of service, which has encouraged me to volunteer in these areas and learn that I truly do love them and want to make the world a better place through them.”

Dr. Stephen and Sue Wolken provide this scholarship to any college undergraduate attending any four-year college or university pursuing any field of study. They must have been a member of State 4-H Council.