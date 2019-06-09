As 90th season approaches, Memorial Auditorium flooding not a worry

With its 90th season not set to open until late September, leaders of the Burlington Civic Music Association aren't fretting about the flooding that submerged the first floor of Memorial Auditorium after a temporary flood barrier broke last week.

A two-night series of outdoor concerts planned later this month will move to to the parking lot at Westland Mall.

By time time the Texas Tenors pull into town for their Sept. 28 show, Civic Music president Barbara McRoberts has every confidence the auditorium will be cleaned up and ready.

"We've gone through this before," McRoberts said, referring to past floods that have put the auditorium out of commission during the spring and summer.

As a contingency, the Loren Walker Arena at Southeastern Community College will be booked, ensuring the show can go on no matter what.

That said, McRoberts and Civic Music secretary Kay Conrad turned their attention to the season ahead.

"We're extremely excited," McRoberts said, "to kick off the season with the Texas Tenors."

It will be the trio's fourth performance in Burlington, after opening the 85th season in 2014, putting on a Christmas show in 2015 and appearing again in 2017. New for this visit, the group will have a meet-and-greet with area high school vocal music students the afternoon before the show.

With season ticket sales still underway, single-show tickets won't go on sale until mid-summer. When that happens, the Texas Tenors will be one of the most in-demand tickets of the six-show series. Also likely to be popular among single-show buyers, McRoberts said, will be the Feb. 15 production of "Sleeping Beauty" by the Russian National Ballet.

Although shorter than seasons past, when Civic Music offered seven or eight events, McRoberts said each night offers top-quality entertainment rarely found in cities the size of Burlington. Amid a shrinking population, broader competition for entertainment and shifting interests, the organization also is facing the same cost pressures as other concert events and venues across the country, and against that backdrop, McRoberts said the Civic Music board is pleased with what they will be able to present.

"What we tried to do was bring in high-interest things," McRoberts said, while also booking acts that are accomplished and well-respected in their fields of music and musical theater.

Other events on the 2019-20 slate include Le Cirque Esprit, which blends music and circus-style acrobatics featuring music by the ensemble, CORDIS; A Cappella Live!, featuring four ensembles, and possibly Burlington's own Bel Canto Chorale; The Four Italian Tenors; and Sultans of String

A bonus chamber concert, available as an add-on for season ticket buyers or soon as a standalone ticket, will be Fandango!, a Chicago-based quartet that will perform at the Capitol Theater.

"If we find that works, we might try another one," McRoberts said.

In addition to season-ticket and single-event ticket buyers, foundation support and individual and corporate donors help make each new Civic Music season possible.

And while the aim of the board is the provide audiences with quality entertainment, the other side of that goal is to provide good audiences for the performers.

"Entertainers want to see butts in seats," Conrad said.

Season ticket prices were increased for the 90th season by $10 per seating level, to $130 for the main floor; $115 for the lower balcony; and $105 for the upper balcony. Student tickets remain at $20. Single-event ticket prices will be $35 or $45, depending on the event. Tickets for Fandango! at the Capitol will be $20.

To learn more, or to purchase season tickets, visit www.burlcivicmusic.com