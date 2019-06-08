WAUKEE — On Monday, April 15, the Waukee Lions Club presented the Waukee Area Christian Food Pantry with a donation of $1,248 and 7.5 carts-full of non-perishable food items. The donation was the Waukee Lions Club’s first major contribution to the community since the club was formed.

“We’ve spent the last year growing and building our club, and we’re excited to be giving back to the community,” said Clint Cole, Waukee Lions Club President. “The Waukee Area Christian Food Pantry plays a big role in fighting hunger in the Waukee community and we’re proud to be helping them and the families they serve.”

The proceeds for the donation were the result of a 2-day food drive held at the Waukee Hy-Vee on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14. Lions Club members provided shoppers with a list of the most-requested items from the food pantry as they entered the store. The shoppers then dropped off their items or a cash donation as they left.

“Hunger is one of the global causes of Lions International and our members see the importance of ensuring access to nutritious foods for everyone in our local community,” Cole said.

The Waukee Lions Club meets on the first and third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Waukee Community Center. For more information about membership, contact Waukee Lions Club President, Clint Cole at Colezy24@gmail.com.