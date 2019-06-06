Uff-Da! It’s a popular exclamation among those of Nordic descent. And this year, it’s the theme for Story City’s Scandinavian Days celebration, which will be held Friday through Sunday.

The annual festivities started in 1965 as Story City’s Immanuel Lutheran Church held a celebration for Syttende Mai, which recognized Norway’s Constitution Day on May 17.

The festival has changed in many ways over the years, but the tie to the community’s Scandinavian roots, traditions, foods and dances remains.

Scandinavian Days kicks off Thursday with a performance by the community theater group Judge Story’s Theatrical Troup. The musical “Children of Eden” will be staged at the historic Story Theater/Grand Opera House at 7 p.m. Other performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Friday and Saturday the schedule kicks into high gear with a full slate of events.

The Kiddie Parade will be held downtown on Friday at 6 p.m., and the main parade will be Saturday at 10 a.m.

The 5K Scandi Run/Walk will begin Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m.

The schedule on Sunday, will offer a nondenominational church service, hosted by the Roland-Story Ministerial Association, which will take place at 10 a.m. at the bandshell.

Heritage Hall, located at the Story City Community Center, 503 Elm Ave., will give visitors the opportunity to create folk art, or learn to make potato cakes or lefsa, among other activities. There will be a dessert table and lunch served, with proceeds going to support Sons of Norway grants, projects and scholarships.

Heritage Hall is organized by the local Kong Sverre Lodge 1-482, which organized in 1968. Kong Sverre is the name of a ship rented in Bergen, Norway, in 1847, carrying 165 people to New York City. Many of them became settlers in the Roland-Story area.

Doors will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Elementary students will perform traditional Scandinavian dances on Broad Street on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a number of food trucks in the swimming pool parking lot, and several local organizations will be serving food as well.

Grace United Methodist Church, located at 624 Elm St., will be open Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for its annual Scandinavian Days Pie Social, Sandwich Line and Bake Sale. Carry outs are available by calling 515-733-4712.

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 604 Lafayette St., will be open Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., serving a Beefburger Luncheon and Bake Sale, which begins at 8 a.m.

On Friday from 5-7:30 p.m., the Story City Fire Department will serve a hot dog meal at the fire station, located at 512 Park Ave. The meal cost is a free-will donation.

A pancake breakfast will be held at Fairview Lodge from 9:30 to noon on Sunday. The cost is $5 and proceeds will support the antique carousel.

Carnival rides will be running at the Roland-Story High School football field parking lot with 10 tickets for $10. And the Story City Antique Carousel will also be open with rides costing $1.

The beer garden will be downtown at Swanee’s Pub on Friday night, with Saucy Jack playing from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. It moves to Carousel Lanes Parking Lot on Saturday with Tank Anthony Band playing from 5-9 p.m. and Punching Pandas playing from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.