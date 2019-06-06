After 32 years with the Nevada School District, Deb Spencer is retiring.

She taught two-and-a-half years in early childhood special education at Mount Ayr before coming to Nevada.

Presently in a kindergarten position at Central Elementary, Spencer has served in several roles during her time here. “When I first came to Nevada, I taught early childhood special education for 14 years and then taught early kindergarten half-time for four years. By transferring to the half-time early kindergarten position, I was able to be home more with my son when he was young. I then made the transition to kindergarten the year my son started kindergarten,” she said. That was 14 years ago.

“I’ve very much enjoyed my experience in all three positions,” she said.

Growing up in Goldfield, Spencer said she always enjoyed interacting with young children and she also loved math.

“I was a kid who loved school and learning. My mom was an elementary teacher for three years (two years at Shipley while her dad was in vet school). I initially went with the math emphasis my freshman year at college, (then) I learned about the option of working with children who have special needs through a close friend and this became my career path.”

Through the years and positions, she said working with kids and seeing their excitement with learning was her greatest joy. “It is great to see students grow in their skills while having fun learning.”

In retirement, she said she looks forward to spending more time with friends and family. Her family includes her husband, Dan, who is retired from Iowa State University, and their son, Eric, now a freshman at the University of Northern Iowa, where he’s studying computer science.

She also plans to do some traveling, and said there are other options of how to spend her time that have yet to be determined.

What’s important is that she has loved the profession she chose and worked in for so many years. “I am very thankful that I have had the opportunity to work with so many different families, as well as fellow team members over the years.”