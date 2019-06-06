Next week Monday, the 8th, will be our June potluck day, which will include a guest speaker and a short annual meeting. Joe Kooiker, the Story County roadside vegetation biologist, will be with us to tell us about the importance of roadside vegetation. He and management specialist, Tyler Kelley, know what is in every ditch in the county. We will likely look at the ditches differently after his program.

I also need to let you know that this will be my last “Seniors on Sixth” article since I am retiring from my volunteer position at the Senior Center in June. I started as president of the nine-person board in 2010 just as we were completing our fund drive and getting ready to build our new building. This job sort of morphed into an activities director as well. I have enjoyed the challenge, and fun, of keeping a variety of activities going at the Center, but it is time for me to step down and let new people take over. From past experience, I have found that new leadership always brings new ideas. I am looking forward to having a little more free time but will certainly continue to support everything at the Center.

This time of year our building is rented nearly every weekend and people occasionally leave things behind. Recently someone has left a 40-cup coffee pot and a very nice crock pot. If they belong to you, or someone you know, you will find them stored at city hall. Also last fall we found what I would consider a family treasure. It is a very small high school or college class ring from 1924 with the initials NG in it. We would love to have it returned to the family. Please call city hall 382-5466 if you are missing any of these items.

I hope you will continue to support new activities at the Center and invite the next generation of retirees to join us. It is a great place to socialize with friends.