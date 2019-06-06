Experience the night sky in a planetarium, create a story with a children’s illustrator, learn to make amazing crafts and earn prizes for reading! The Nevada Public Library has special events and programs to keep people of all ages learning and having a blast all summer long.

Summer Reading Program

Stop in the library this June and July for fun and prizes! Summer reading programs for youth, teens and adults provide an extra incentive for reading. Sign up at the front desk.

Youth (2-year-olds-fourth grade)

Stave off the summer slide and see your child’s reading level soar! The youth summer reading program will be blasting off on June 7. Sign up for prizes every week and to receive gold stars for coming to the library and participating in programs.

Teens (entering grades five-12)

Earn prizes by getting a punch in your punch card each time you visit the library or fill out a quick book review card! Plus, get a chain and collect glow-in-the-dark beads for it all summer long. Look for Amanda in the teen section to earn your beads. Starts June 10.

Adults

From June 3- July 26, enter in a prize drawing for each book you read or listen to — just fill out an entry slip near the front desk of the library. Prizes will be drawn every two weeks in June and July. The more you read, the better your chances of winning!

Iowa Libraries Adventure Passes

Visit the Science Center of Iowa, Reiman Gardens and more with your library card. See the library website for more information.

Youth Weekly Events

June 17-July 26

Tween Reading Group (fifth-eighth grade)

Mondays, noon

Join us to read and discuss the book “Space Case” by Stuart Williams, participate in fun activities and enjoy delicious snacks. On Thursday, June 27, we will take a field trip to see Mary Poppins at the Ames City Auditorium.

Three Years to Kindergarten Storytime

Mondays, 2 p.m.

Listen to stories, sing, play with friends and participate in hands-on activities such as coloring, putting together puzzles, sculpting play dough and playing with balls. (Age 3 to finished kindergarten.)

First-fifth Grade Storytime

Wednesdays, 2 p.m.

Learn about space and our national flag! Create your own alien, paint and create the phases of the moon with sandwich cookies. (For youth who finished first-fifth grade.)

2 Years & Under Storytime

Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Read stories, do crafts, sing songs, dance and more! Build early literacy skills to help toddlers succeed when they get to school.

Daycare Storytime

Fridays, 9:45 a.m.

Stories and activities for all ages. Contact the library to reserve a space for your day care.

Movies

Fridays, 10:30 a.m.

Bring a pillow and blanket and join us to watch a variety of fun, family films.

Reading Tutoring for Grades K-three

Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., June 21-Aug. 16

Accelerate your child’s early reading skills with free tutoring — drop in on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Bring your own stories or read ones that are provided. Led by an Americorps elementary literacy tutor.

Teens for teens, entering grades five-12

BYO Book

First and third Tuesdays of each month, 11 a.m. (Starting June 18)

Get a first look at brand-new books at the library and swap reading recommendations with your friends. Bring your lunch or enjoy the provided snacks while chatting about your favorite (or least favorite) books. In this discussion, YOU choose which books to talk about!

We can’t wait to read the universe with you this summer! Stop by the Nevada Public Library to learn more about events and sign up for our summer reading program.

Pages for Payment: Read down your fines

Stop in during any Pages for Payment time and we’ll waive $1 off of your fines for every 15 minutes that you read. Waived fines are determined by the times you check in and out, so you can arrive or leave at any time during the program. Read anything — magazines, graphic novels, newspapers, books or ebooks!

Pages for Payment Times:

June 12, 10 a.m.–noon

June 27, 3-5 p.m.

July 8, 1-3 p.m.

July 23, 10 a.m.–noon

Aug. 2, 10 a.m.–noon

Thanks to the sponsors who make these programs and all the summer events possible: Friends of the Nevada Public Library, Ben Franklin, The Blank Park Zoo, Candy Land, Casey’s General Store, Iowa Cubs, Mayhem Comics and Collectibles, McDonald’s, Perfect Games, Starbucks, Subway, Target, Time Out and Walmart.