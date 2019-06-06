1) All Ages

Star Lab – from the Grout Museum of History and Science

June 26, 1 p.m., 1:30, 2 and 2:30, Gates Hall

Enter the Grout Museum’s portable planetarium for a clear view of the stars. Join us at one of four time slots to learn about constellations and the movement of the night sky.

2) Youth Summer Specials

Magician Rick Eugene

June 19, at 10 a.m., Nevada Middle School

Prepare to be amazed by Rick Eugene, a popular magician who has been manufacturing laughs, balloon animals and family-friendly entertainment around the Midwest since 1995.

Super Cold – from the Grout Museum of History and Science

June 26, 10 a.m., Nevada Middle School

Mind-shattering experiments with liquid nitrogen will show how temperature relates to the phases of matter: solids, liquids and gases.

Breakout Box: Zombies

June 11 and June 13, 2 p.m.

Professor J.M. O’Riarty has developed a concoction that, when mixed, creates a gas that can turn people into zombies. However, this twisted criminal is giving you the chance to stop him. He has created a series of puzzles and tests which, if solved, will allow you to recover the concoction and thwart his plans. Can you beat this criminal mastermind and prevent a world overrun with zombies? Preregistration required; please register for just one of this week’s sessions.

3) Adults

Pinterest Programs - We will provide the supplies and examples; bring yourself, and a friend, and a good attitude! Please note that you do not have to be creative or artistic to come and enjoy! Crafts can be very simple or as elaborate as you’d like. For all adult crafting and DIY programs, registration is not required to attend, but space is limited. Doors to the event will open 15 minutes prior to the event start time. Participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and seats cannot be held.

DIY Garden Markers

June 10, 2 p.m.

Looking for a way to spice up your garden? Join us as we make fun, decorative markers to identify plants! Bring sticks, rocks, clothespins or wine corks to life using color and design.

Paint Chip Bookmarks

June 26, 6:30 p.m.

With a beautiful bookmark, you will no longer need to dog-ear pages or find a random scrap of paper to mark your page! Simple paint chips form the basis for your creativity: doodles, sayings, stamps and more can make your bookmarks your own.

Financial Seminars - Presented by Tom Geist, financial advisor

Outsmart the Scammers

June 29, 10 a.m.

Fraud: Red flags and resources to protect yourself and those you love.

Thanks to the sponsors who make these programs and all the summer events possible: Friends of the Nevada Public Library, Ben Franklin, The Blank Park Zoo, Candy Land, Casey’s General Store, Iowa Cubs, Mayhem Comics and Collectibles, McDonald’s, Perfect Games, Starbucks, Subway, Target, Time Out and Walmart.