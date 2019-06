The following are the 2019 awards and scholarships for Nevada High School from commencement and the awards night.

Lesly Abarca: Lions Club honoring Ray McDaniel ($1,000), Academic Letter

Sam Abraham: Class of 1966 ($850), HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Academic Letter

Tony Adelmund: Murl $ Esther Halverson Scholarship ($400), 11-12 grade Physical Education Department Award, Academic Letter

Aiden Alderson: Van Wall John Deere Ag Tech Sponsorship (full tuition), Academic Letter

Hanah Anderson-Earles: ABWA ($1,000), Donor of Distinction (red cord), Academic Letter

Kaleb Angell: Academic Letter

Caroline Ausman: ABWA ($1,000)

Dalton Baker: McCord-Ringheim Scholarship Fund ($1,500), Master of Cub Award

Ryanne Barker: Nevada Firefighters Association ($1,000), Nevada FFA Scholarship ($700), Master of Cub Award

Andrew Barloon: ABWA ($1,000), American Legion Auxiliary Merit Award ($500), Grinnell Mutual Insurance Road to Success Scholarship ($1,000), Better American Citizenship Award ($100), HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Marines “Semper Fidelis” Music Award, 11-12 grade Mathematics and Social Studies Department Awards, Academic Letter

Kelly Beals: Lions Club honoring Dr. Leonard Maliet ($1,000), Nevada Masonic Lodge #99 ($500), Silver Cord Volunteerism Award

Samantha Black: Nevada FFA Scholarship ($1,000), Key Cooperative ($1,000)

Jade Bleeker: PEO-Ambrose Scholarship ($1,000), American Legion Auxiliary Merit Award ($500), DMACC Foundation Scholarship ($1,000), Nevada Masonic Lodge #99 ($500), Story Medical Foundation Scholarship ($500), Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, Academic Letter

Amanda Borer: DMACC Foundation Scholarship ($1,000)

Gabrielle Brown: Academic Letter

Elizabeth Burlage: Class of 1966 ($850), HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Academic Letter

Jack Cahill: Rotary Club Scholarship ($1,000), American Legion William F. Ball Post #48 ($500), Nevada Athletic Booster Club ($500), Nevada PTA Scholarship ($750), Master of Cub Award, Silver Cord Volunteerism Award

James Carsrud: Master of Cub Award

Elyse Clough: Silver Cord Volunteerism Award

Shealyn Collum: Silver Cord Volunteerism Award

Kaitlyn Cook: Nurses’ Education Scholarship ($500), HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Academic Letter

Thomas Crawford: McFarland Clinic PC Nevada Achievement ($250), Master of Cub Award, Academic Letter

Morgan Cummings: Sue Morrical Memorial Scholarship ($750)

Lindsey Donnelly: Story County 4-H Foundation ($1,500), Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, 11-12 grade Music Department Award

Madysen Farmer: Nevada Athletic Booster Club ($500), Master of Cub Award

Amanda Fortmann: Allen L. Kockler Co. ($500 x 4 years), HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Marines Distinguished Athlete Award, Master of Cub Award, Academic Letter

Kimberly Garcia: Ralph Appelgate Memorial ($500), National Choral Award

Emma Griffin: PEO-Ambrose Scholarship ($1,000), Master of Cub Award, Academic Letter

Tyler Hansen: Nevada FFA Scholarship ($700), Academic Letter

Rebecca Harwell: John Philip Sousa Award

Connor Hines: Nevada FFA Scholarship ($700), Key Cooperative ($1,000), Master of Cub Award, Academic Letter

Rowan Huegerich: John Philip Sousa Award, Marines Scholastic Excellence Award, Seal of Biliteracy, Academic Letter

Matthew Kiger: Altrusa International of Ames ($500), Silver Cord Volunteerism Award

Shannon Loney: Weatherspoon Charitable Foundation ($1,000 x 4 years), Academic Letter

Mikayla Long: Irene Dutton Memorial Scholarship ($500), McFarland Clinic PC Nevada Achievement ($250), Nevada Athletic Booster Club ($500), Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,500), E. Wayne Cooley Award, HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Academic Letter

Grayson McKinney: Lawrence Anfinson Memorial ($1,000), Academic Letter

Jacob MacVey: Evelyn Covington Scholarship Award ($1,000), Ralph Appelgate Memorial ($500), 11-12 grade AG Department Award, Academic Letter

Monica Marco Romero: Academic Letter

Imelda Mata: Academic Letter

Megan Mumm: Nevada FFA Scholarship ($1,000), Academic Letter

Jacqueline Murphy: Seal of Biliteracy, Academic Letter

Noah Nusbaum: American Legion William F. Ball Post #48 ($500), Master of Cub Award

Joseph Palmer: Donor of Distinction (red cord)

Jorge Patino: ABWA ($1,000), Nevada Masonic Lodge #99 ($500)

Emily Plate: HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Academic Letter

Breanna Quade: Silver Cord Volunteerism Award

Kelby Rewerts: Dan Engler Memorial Scholarship ($750), Grand Lodge of Iowa ($2,000), Jordan Kieffer Memorial ($700), Kiwanis Club Scholarship ($1,500), Mary Greeley Auxiliary Scholarship ($1,000), HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, Academic Letter

Rebekah Ritter: DMACC Foundation Scholarship ($750)

Jacob Sanders: Fawcett Scholarship ($1,000 x 4 years), ABWA ($1,000), Nevada Athletic Booster Club ($500), Greg Wycoff Memorial Scholarship ($3,000), Bernie Saggau Award, HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Master of Cub Award, Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, Academic Letter

Andrew Saunders: ABWA ($1,000), Master of Cub Award, Academic Letter

Dennis Scott: Academic Letter

Devin See: American Legion William F. Ball Post #48 ($500), Nevada Masonic Lodge #99 ($500), HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Marines Distinguished Athlete Award, Master of Cub Award, Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, 11-12 grade Business Department Award, Academic Letter

Caitlyn Sharp: HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Master of Cub Award, Academic Letter

Ethan Shawgo: The Directors Award for Chorus, Academic Letter

Marshall Smith: Allen L. Kockler Co. ($500 x 4 years), Academic Letter

Rebecca Smith: Donor of Distinction (red cord), Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, Academic Letter

Madison Stevens: Mary Greeley Auxiliary Scholarship ($1,000), HOIAC Academic All-Activity Recognition, Academic Letter

Jada Stinn: Seal of Biliteracy, Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, Academic Letter

Annie Storvick: Marc Olson RE/MAX Scholarship ($500), Academic Letter

Jacob Strottman: Van Wall Group Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Master of Cub Award, Academic Letter

Nathan Tanner: Dan Engler Memorial Scholarship ($750), Danfoss STEM Scholarship ($500), Louis Armstrong Award, Seal of Biliteracy, Academic Letter

Caitlyn Tibodeau: Rotary Club Scholarship ($1,000), Altrusa International of Ames ($500), Beta Gamma Chapter/Delta Kappa Gamma ($500), Coach Jack Argotsinger Memorial ($1,000), Nevada Community Education Assoc. ($800), Nevada Jaycees Scholarship ($1,500), Nevada PTA Scholarship ($750), Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, Academic Letter

Taylor Tomlinson: Academic Letter

Kaitlin Wegner: Nevada FFA Scholarship ($1,000), Silver Cord Volunteerism Award, Academic Letter

Colby Vincent: Andrew Family Memorial ($1,000)

Kaitlyn Womeldorff: Montague Masonic Lodge #117 ($500)

Underclassmen

Nevada FFA Washington, D.C. Leadership Conference Scholarships ($1,000)

Macey Backoff, Averie Dobson, Gabrielle Owen, William Owen, Joseph Schmitz, Kennedy Steffes

Seal of Biliteracy

Reagan Chitty, Arthur Hanson, Benjamin Rima

Department Awards

Nine-10 grade

AG Department - Biance Sponseller; Industrial Technology - Jacob Mumm; Mathematics - LuCinda Hovar; Family Consumer Sciences - Bridget Patterson; Physical Education - Alex Arnaud; Music - Taylor Conrad; Art - Tia Crane; World Language - Raegan Gilliland; Business - Addison Lemke; Language Arts - Kayleigh Edmonds; Science - Kayleigh Edmonds; Social Studies - Charlie Adams

11-12 grade

AG Department - Nathan Hobbiebrunken; Family Consumer Sciences - Anna Brown; Art - Samara Sharp; World Language - Arthur Hanson; Language Arts - Arthur Hanson; Science - Eliana Hornbuckle

Academic Letters

Ninth Grade - Addison Anderson, Alexandria Arnaud, Aden Ballard, Contessa Borwick, Briar Crain, Nolan Dewell, Gunnar Dunahoo*, Madelynn Dunham, Kayleigh Edmonds*, Shieann Flores, Cael Franzen, Holden Fry*, Caleb Gilchrist, Tara Hall, Jeremy Hansen, Peyton Hanson, Sam Hanson, Shelbi Hazlitt, Samantha Herridge, Ella Higgins, Benjamin Humpal-Pash, Logan Kannel, Katelyn Khounsourath, Caleb Kooiker, Addison Lemke, Wyatt Lewis, Marissa Lindemann, Tate Maier, Natasha Mayle, Abby McLeod, Gavin Melohn, Lillian Miller, Sarah Miller, Cecelia Moyer, Jacob Mumm*, Adelle Peterson, Savannah Skaggs, Enoch Skelton, Kane Smith, Makayla Spaid, Alexis Thompson, Ella Toot, Elie Tuhn, Kia-Marie VanLoh, Hannah Waldera, Mayzi Weig, Paige Willson, Jocelyn Womeldorff

Tenth Grade - Charlie Adams, Delaney Baker, Grace Barloon, Mylie Bleeker*, Elexis Burlage, Grace Cahill, Erin Coogler, Ryan Deveno, Averie Dobson, Eleanor Elliott-Rude, Nora Engstrom, Hannah Fritz, Aubrey Gibson, Raegan Gilliland, Ellie Gray, Grace Heiden, Jaeden Heintz, Chloe Henry, LuCinda Hovar*, Katelyn Kingsbury, Austin Kruzich, Madison McGaffin, Sydney Mosinski, Gabrielle Owen, Bridget Patterson, Neena Riddle, Gabrielle Sampson, Joseph Schmitz, Elizabeth Sloan, Bianca Sponseller*, Ashlynn Sporrer, Mason Squier, Hannah Thomsen, Marissa Vincent, Addisyn Vorm

Eleventh Grade - Noah Adelmund, Tyler Arends, Allie Arthur, Erik Bell*, Anna Brown, Elizabeth Case, Reagan Chitty, Bailey Crain, Madison Davis, Joseph De Penning, Calissa Derrick, Mikayla Deters, Harold Dobernecker, Abygail Doty, Carter Franzen, Keaton Fry, Arthur Hanson, Meredith Harter, Nathan Hobbiebrunken, Eliana Hornbuckle*, Isabelle Humpal-Pash, Amelea Jones, Eva Kellen, Kody Kruschwitz, Kevin Loney, Riley Loux, Chase Lycke, Avery Mather, Claira Miller, Henry Nelson, Malia Pratt, Kacie Rewerts*, Benjamin Rima, Luke Schmitz, Emily Schomaker, Aidan Sellberg, Samara Sharp, Alec Sutton, Ross Uthe, Megan Wessels*, Alexandra Williamson, Ulrich Wolfe*

* 4.00 GPA all terms