The Nevada FFA Chapter awarded $11,000 in scholarships for leadership development and graduating seniors — $6,000 in leadership scholarships were awarded to six underclassmen to fund most of the expenses for the National FFA Washington, D.C., Leadership Conference held in June and $5,000 were awarded to six graduating seniors at commencement on Sunday, May 26. Agriculture education students and FFA members presented the awards to their fellow students. Senior scholarship winners included Connor Hines ($700), Ryanne Barker ($700), Tyler Hansen ($700), Megan Mumm ($1,000), Kaitlin Wegner ($1,000) and Samantha Black ($1,000).