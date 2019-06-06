The Nevada American Legion Auxiliary Unit #48 awarded five Quilts Of Valor to more of their William F. Ball Post members after the Memorial Day Service and luncheon. All awardees served in the Vietnam Era from four different branches of the service. The Legion Hall was overflowing with their family and friends. Those who received quilts, from left, are Jeff Larsen, Navy, in the W Division as a gunner technician; Larry Woodley, Navy, on a destroyer ship in waters of Vietnam; Steve Huntrods, Air Force, ground radio operator in the Philippines, then Vietnam; Robert (Bob) Lowe, Army, welder/built roads in Vietnam; and Nile Lanning, Marines, Gulf of Mexico in artillery. We thank these men for their service to our country. Photo Contributed