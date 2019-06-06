The Journal has received an additional listing of scholarships and awards from Colo-NESCO Schools.

Maggie Barten: Founder Scholarship, $10,000; Monte Award, $3,000; Morningside Grant, $2,000; Nevada Masonic Lodge #99 Ralph Applegate Scholarship

Alexis Becvar: Ellsworth Community College, $1,000; Memorial Scholarship $160

Alex Dunahoo: Mark Pearson FFA Scholarship (DMACC), $10,000; St. Gabriel Catholic Church Cluster Scholarship, $500

Kelly Gray: DMACC Foundation Scholarship, $750; IRCA Scholarship $1,000; Bankers Trust Student Representative

Cierra Johannes: Raise Me Scholarship, $34; Federal Pell Grant, $2,422; The Iowa State Association for Counties, $2,000

Zach McWherter: Academic Success Scholarship, $6,000; Iowa Scholars Award, $2,500; McDonald’s, $3,000

Scott Miller: Copper Scholar, $4,000; South Dakota Advantage Award, $4,000

Alex Newberg: Iowa National Guard Defender of Freedom; DMACC Auto Tech Scholarship, $1,000

Lauren Riese: Bob and Arlene Hamilton Scholarship, $5,000

Keaton Schultz: Iowa National Guard Defender of Freedom

Claire Skinner: Marshalltown Community College Athletic Scholarship for softball

Adam Texeira: Iowa Central Merit Scholarship, $300; Iowa Central Technology Scholarship, $250; Berkwood Farms Scholarship, $1,000; St. Gabriel Catholic Church Cluster Scholarship, $500; Vetter Equipment, full tuition reimbursement

Faith Vincent: St. Bernard Scholarship, $20,000; Loras College Grant, $1,300; Leadership Competitive Scholarship, $2,250; Civic Leaders Scholarship, $1,000; Early Accept & FAFSA Award, $500

Ethan Wilson: Dean’s Scholarship from Crown College, Multicultural Scholarship-Crown Grant

Kaitlyn Witt: Promise Scholarship for Iowans, $24,000