Nevada Kiwanis

Twenty-seven members were present on May 28.

Rick will have the invocation next week. Donna will have it the following week.

Linda and Jennifer will be greeters next week. The following week will be Bill Holstine and Phil.

Luke’s name was drawn but he was not present. Next week is $15.

Fact of the Week – A courtside seat for the first NBA finals sold for $56,877.77. (The odd dollar amount is because the game was played in Canada and that is the conversion amount).

Kiwanis gave $1,500 scholarships to Mikayla Long and Kelby Rewerts.

Birthday greetings to Bob Ehrig, who celebrates on the 8th.

Dario presented his own program by describing himself.

Nevada Kiwanis meets weekly on Tuesday mornings at 6:30 a.m. at Gatherings. Like us on Facebook!