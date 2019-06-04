MOUNT PLEASANT — A new president will take the helm of Iowa Wesleyan University beginning in August following the retirement of President Steven Titus.

The IWU Board of Trustees has named Christine Plunkett, vice president for finance and treasurer to the university since 2015, as the new president effective Aug. 1.

Plunkett also has served in the roles of chief financial officer and president of Burlington College in Burlington, Vermont.

IWU chairwoman Annette J. Scieszinski commended fellow trustees on their choice.

“Christine Plunkett brings valuable executive experience to the office of university president, has performed superbly in her various leadership roles at Wesleyan over the last four years, and is uniquely versed in our ongoing negotiations with a prospective partner. She will serve the university and its constituencies well,” Scieszinski said.

Plunkett and her husband, John Watson, enjoy living in Mount Pleasant and are frequent visitors on bicycle trails in the southeast Iowa region.

In reaction to her selection as Iowa Wesleyan’s 30th President, Plunkett said in a statement, "These are very exciting times at the university. I am humbled by this development, and I appreciate the board’s confidence in me.

"President Titus has made a lasting mark on the university, and I’m humbled to continue the work he initiated towards a sustainable future. I look forward to working with my very talented and dedicated colleagues on the faculty, staff and cabinet.”

Looking into the future, she cites the successful formation of a partnership for a sustainable, alternative future for Iowa Wesleyan, as a priority.