After a week of continuous rise, the Mississippi River is on its way back down again.

Five inches of rain fell last week in Burlington, causing the river to rise over 4 feet in less than a week. Around the same time as the crest, Hesco barriers along the riverfront failed, inundating downtown Burlington with floodwaters.

The National Weather Service says Burlington has a chance of rain each day this week.

“There is a chance of heavy rains, particularly Tuesday,” said David Sheets, a meteorologist with the weather service in the Quad Cities.

Sheets said the rain is unlikely to cause the river to rise, though. Last week, there was heavy, widespread rain, which led tributary rivers to rise, in turn raising the level of an already-flooding Mississippi.

While the Mississippi is unlikely to rise again, the rate of fall may decrease because of the expected rain. At 3 p.m. Monday, the river was at 23.88 feet, down from 24.48 feet on Saturday night — which marked the third-highest crest ever recorded at Burlington. Currently the river is predicted to drop below 21 feet on Monday morning. However, if widespread rain falls across Iowa, the rate of the river falling could decrease significantly.

Sheets said the chance of a major rain event, like what happened on May 28 when 2.5 inches of rain fell in a single day in Burlington, is unlikely. However, he did say there is a possibility that several inches of rain could fall this week.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible through Friday. The area is in either marginal or slight chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms for most of the week.

Across the area, several other major rivers are working their way down, too. The Skunk River has dropped from 23.63 feet to 17.76 feet. The river will fall out of flood stage when it reaches 14.99 feet. The Iowa River at Oakville has fallen to 15.35 feet. That river falls out of flood stage at 10.99 feet. The Des Moines River at St. Francisville, Missouri, has fallen from 27.8 feet to 21 feet and will fall out of flood stage at 17.99.

Several roads across the region have been reopened as flood levels have fallen.

In Des Moines County, Bridgeport Road and Skunk River Road have both been reopened. Des Moines County 99 remains closed as water was over the road for a nearly mile-long stretch between 115th Street and Pond Street. County Engineer Brian Carter said the road can reopen when the river drops below the 22.5-foot mark.

In Lee County, all of the roads along the Skunk River have reopened. Several roads in the southern portion of the county, along the Des Moines River, remained covered by water. Lee County Engineer Ben Hull said the roads near the Missouri state line will remain flooded until the Mississippi River drops.

In Henderson County, Illinois, several roads have reopened. Cindy Brown, the Henderson County Emergency Management director, said many of the major roads remain closed but some smaller roads in the area have reopened.