Nevada’s city council has accepted the resignation of Ward III councilman Jim Walker and plans to appoint a person to the vacancy by early July.

Replacing Walker was the main agenda item for a special city council meeting, held Monday at the Story Medical Center conference room, and followed by a strategic work session between council members and city department heads.

Walker, who indicated that he might vacate his position when he became superintendent of the Colo-NESCO Schools this past year, has finally decided to make that move. His resignation is effective at the end of June. He wanted, however, to give the council plenty of heads up so they can have the seat filled quickly and start a new person soon after he steps down.

Councilmember Brian Hanson right away shared his feeling that it would be best to fill the vacancy by appointment and not spend money on a special election at this point in the year.

Others were in agreement.

The city planned to put official word of the opening out to the community right away this week. The city will accept applications for the Ward III (which is the southwest quadrant of Nevada) position until June 25. That same week, a committee of the council will hold interviews with interested applicants.

If you have questions about applying for the position, please call Nevada City Hall, 515-382-5466.

In other business, the council approved a measure to allow for up to two meetings a year in which a council member could call in from another location and participate in a meeting by phone. This is needed in rare circumstances, and the council members agreed they did not want to abuse the use of this method, even though it’s allowable, by setting the policy for more than two meetings.