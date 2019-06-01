Story County residents came together in a countywide effort through United Way of Story County (UWSC) to stock local food pantries going into the summer months. More than one in four children go hungry in Story County and without school lunches, they have one less meal they can depend on. UWSC fights childhood hunger through the LIVE UNITED Food Drive, and also through the summer enrichment programs throughout Story County.

Thanks to the community, this year’s eleventh annual food drive collected a total of 12,043 pounds of food and supplies and raised over $8,403.73, the largest amount of monetary donations in seven years, to benefit local food pantries. The donations were distributed to fourteen food pantries in Ames, Cambridge, Colo, Huxley, Maxwell, McCallsburg/Zearing, Nevada, Slater/Sheldahl and Story City.

Many of the pantries purchase food from the Food Bank of Iowa for as little as 14 cents per pound, which stretches the cash donations even further. With the amount of money raised this year, that means more than 60,000 pounds of food can be added to what was already collected.

The food drive ran for almost two weeks and had 94 local organizations that served as collection sites for donations. Thank you to all of the businesses and individuals who participated this year!

