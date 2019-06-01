Hesco barriers protecting the Port of Burlington and Memorial Auditorium collapsed, inundating both buildings

Just after 1:30 p.m Saturday, a temporary, sand-filled flood barrier south of Memorial Auditorium that had held back major flooding on the Mississippi River for 80 days failed, inundating the auditorium, Port of Burlington and Front Street, reaching into the parking lots of the Post Office and the Drake Restaurant.

Assistant Burlington City Manager for Public Works Nick MacGregor said the place where the Hesco barriers were breached was a spot that had been difficult to work in. Saturation of the sand in the barriers also is believed to have been a factor in the breach.

"I'm disappointed," MacGregor said of the flooding.

During a press conference, MacGregor said the heavy rains over the past week led to the flood barriers being saturated.

"If you had asked me where the Hescos would fail, I would have said the north end," he said, noting the relative stress from the river's flow on that end of the riverfront.

Just more than a month ago, the same type of barriers failed in Davenport, flooding a large area of that city's downtown.

Businesses along Front Street were encouraged to evacuate. Customers at the Drake were advised to leave, though not all did. Eyewitnesses at the Drake said a man driving a truck on Front Street near Jefferson Street got out of the vehicle and began shouting for people to evacuate.

"We heard the guy screaming, then the we saw the water rising up. It took about 15 or 30 minutes for all the water to go up," said Lorris Molteni, who was waiting for his food at the Drake when the barriers failed.

MacGregor said workers were near he wall at the time. He said it was possible an Alliant energy worker working along the flood wall was the first to notice the breech. The truck, which belonged to the city, was caught up in the flooding.

By 2 p.m., the water had all but filled the parking lot of The Drake and was rising in behind the post office. Water also was rising along the streets between Front and Main streets.

Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer and Maintenance Director Rodney Bliesener were at Schaefer's office at Valley and Front streets in a bid to protect documents needed for upcoming court cases. Postal workers also were seen accessing the post office after the flood.

City crews placed barricades and police tape at Main Street intersections leading to the riverfront to keep vehicle traffic from the area. Crowds of onlookers quickly gathered at the riverfront, giving the scene a festival atmosphere.

Police later prohibited pedestrians from accessing the area east of Main Street toward the river. The Des Moines County Community Emergency Response team was on duty to assist officers with traffic and crowd control. By 4:30 pm., most of the onlookers had gone and the police tape was removed.

The Mississippi River was forecast to crest Saturday at 24.4 feet. It was at 24.43 feet at 2 p.m., after the breach, according to river gauge readings from the National Weather Service. Ahead of its next crest, the river already has reached the third-highest-recorded flood for Burlington, being surpassed only by the floods of 2008 and 1993.

The CERT members had set up a command center in the Sheriff's department parking lot.

The ramp going from Front Street to the Great River Bridge was closed as it was filled with water. Eastbound traffic still was able to take the Front Street exit off U.S. 34 as it was not covered in floodwater.

In the heat of the moment Saturday, City Councilman Jon Billups laid responsibility for the flooding in Burlington at the feet of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mayor Shane McCampbell said that while he was disappointed the barriers failed, he doesn't regret the attempt.

"We had to try," McCampbell said.

As trash bins, wood palettes and other debris floated outside the port building, water could be seen inside of it. Chelsea Lerud, director of the Greater Burlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, which operates the Welcome Center in the port, said news of the breach was "devastating."

"I'm at a loss for words," she said in an exchange on Facebook, adding she was especially brokenhearted for the city workers whose months of effort to hold back the flood came to naught.

After evacuating in early May as the river rose, Lerud said the Welcome Center was reoccupied a couple of weeks ago. There was no evacuation this time, she said, but most of the valuable items did not return as the river remained high. The center was closed again as flooding worsened last week.

Lerud said the latest flood of the port building does not sour her on its continued use, and that she looks forward to eventual completion of a permanent flood wall to protect riverfront properties.

MacGregor said there isn't much the city can do now that the waters have risen, other than wait for them to recede.

"If the Corps would do a better job controlling the river, it wouldn't have happened. Not this bad," Billups said.

Billups has been expressing his frustration about Lock and Dam 19 in Keokuk for the majority of the time the river has been high.

"They're more worried about generating power for Missouri than they are keeping people out of flood stage," Billups said.

All along the Mississippi River, the months-long flood has been breaking records.