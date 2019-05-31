The American Cancer Society Relay for Life for Otoe County will be Sunday, June 8, at Hidden Park Falls Cabins and RV Park at 6124 Steinhart Park Road in Nebraska City.

Money raised at the Relay for Life go to fund programs at the American Cancer Society.

The biggest portion of the funds goes to support cancer research. New treatments are continually being discovered to help in the treatment of cancer and extend the lives of those battling the disease.

Another portion of the funds goes to the Hope Lodge, located in Omaha, close to Methodist Hospital for the convenience of cancer patients and care givers. This facility offers free lodging when patients have to travel away from home for treatment. It alleviates the burden of having to find lodging, removes significant financial burdens associated with those arrangements and provides a home-like place where people can connect with others who are facing similar circumstances.

There are other programs, such as, “Look Good, Feel Great,” the wig bank, and the 24/7 hotline to answer any and all questions regarding cancer. The phone number for the hotline is 800-227-2345.

Turning to the events for this year’s Relay for Life, a survivor meal is set for 5 p.m. at the shelter at Hidden Falls and is for survivors and care givers. Each survivor gets a free purple t-shirt and a meal served by Little Ted’s of Nebraska City. Survivors who have not received an invitation to come to the Relay are invited to attend.

The Relay for Life itself begins at 6 p.m. and there will be various activities, such as games, food for sale and a silent auction to raise funds to support the American Cancer Society’s programs. Items are being donated by relay teams and from local businesses.

Larson Motors has donated three oil changes, Pampered Chef donated a mix and pour container, and Cornhusker football tickets have been donated with those tickets being for the Northwestern game on Oct. 5 and the Wisconsin game on Nov. 16.

At 9 p.m. on June 8, the Luminaria Ceremony will begin, where all the luminaria bags, purchased to honor cancer survivors and to memorialize those who lost battles with cancer, will be lit with glow sticks. All other lights are turned off, which allows the bags to glow brighter in this moving ceremony.

The Relay for Life will end with a presentation of the total monies raised by each team. The event ends at 10 p.m. and clean up beings afterward.

Luminaria can be purchased for $10 each at the Relay.

Canned goods are being collected to be used as weight for the luminaria bags. The canned goods can be brought to Hidden Falls anytime in the afternoon on the day of the event. After the event, the canned goods will be divided and delivered to the Syracuse and Nebraska City food pantries.

Set up help for the event is requested. Volunteers will begin set up at 1 p.m.

For more information, call Patty Madsen at 402-209-4230 or Lori Carper at 402-297-7371.