The 2019 Southeastern Community College Animation Showcase is 6 p.m. today at the Capitol Theater, 211 N. Third St.

The showcase will feature animation, visual effects, and video projects done by students in the animation program at SCC.

Students also will have their individual portfolios on display after the main show providing visitors with the opportunity to meet and speak with the students about their work.

This event is free to the public. Concessions will be available.

SCC's Animation for Television, Film and New Media is a two-year accredited college program using the latest hardware and software, encouraging students to "make a living from making art." Past students have placed in a national competition.

For more information, visit www.sccanimation.com.